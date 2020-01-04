LINCOLN — Lack of progress in reducing overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons is spawning a proposal to plan for a new 300-bed work-release facility in Omaha.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, a leading legislator on corrections issues, said he’ll introduce a bill when the State Legislature convenes this week to begin planning a community corrections facility, which could cost upward of $40 million.
As of Friday, state prisons held 2,006 more inmates than their design capacity of 3,535 inmates. Nebraska’s prisons are currently the second-most overcrowded in the nation at 157% of capacity, trailing only Alabama, which is under federal order to address its overcrowding problem.
“We’re at a crisis level,” Lathrop said. “We need to be on a path to solve it.”
The senator’s bill would see only planning money at this time, perhaps $50,000 to $100,000. But a multimillion-dollar prison project could compete moneywise with efforts to pass a multiyear property tax relief bill.
Still, groups including the Omaha Police union and the union that represents corrections officers have increased calls recently for more prison construction. They maintain that crowded prisons are not only less safe, but make it harder to rehabilitate inmates, further threatening public safety when those inmates are released.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has urged lawmakers to devote the state’s excess tax revenue for property tax reductions this year, said that his administration is looking at “a variety of different ideas” to reduce prison overcrowding besides new construction and that details would be coming later.
“What we’ve been doing is asking for the additional capital improvements to our current facilities to be able to expand capacity and add new beds,” Ricketts told The World-Herald on Friday. “We’re always going to be evaluating what the needs are and expanding (prison) capacity as appropriate.”
Overcrowding has plagued Nebraska’s prisons for years, and the state is now defending itself against a federal civil rights lawsuit that alleges that overcrowding has created dangerous conditions for prisoners and prison staff.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
In 2015, state lawmakers passed a series of sentencing reforms in hopes of reducing overcrowded conditions. But projections of a 1,100-inmate decline in state prison populations by now failed to materialize. Instead, overcrowding has worsened, hitting record highs in 2019.
Dozens of inmates sleep on plastic floor cots in day rooms at the state’s Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, which is holding about three times as many inmates as its design capacity. Cells there and at other prisons are being double bunked to handle the excess inmates.
The Omaha Police Officers Association this fall released an analysis showing that Nebraska had the fewest prison beds per capita of any of its neighboring states. The state, the union said, had 23.5% fewer prison inmates per capita than the average of adjacent states, but its overcrowding was 49% higher.
“We clearly have a capacity problem, not an incarceration problem,” said union President Tony Conner. “We’re too low with the amount of prison beds we have.”
Conner said it would take the addition of 3,100 new prison beds for Nebraska to match the regional average for prison beds per capita.
To be sure, the Ricketts administration has embarked on prison expansion projects, targeting $151 million for five prison additions over the past five years, all in Lincoln.
A 100-bed dormitory and a 160-bed work-release facility for women have opened in the past two years. A 100-bed dorm is under construction at the State Penitentiary, and work has started on a 64-bed facility that will house elderly and mentally ill inmates, as well as a larger kitchen and cafeteria to serve nearby prisons.
And, earlier this year, lawmakers approved an addition to the Lincoln Correctional Center that will house 384 beds for the state’s worst-behaving inmates.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, in a statement, said that with the additions, the prison system has enough community custody beds at this time.
But Lathrop said that the state needs to do more. The current prison additions, when completed, he said, would still leave state prisons overcrowded.
The need for planning more prisons, Lathrop said, became apparent this fall when Frakes told a legislative committee that state prisons were only 150 inmates away from being totally full.
The senator said that expansion of the community corrections prison in Omaha, which houses inmates who work during the day, was recommended in a 2014 master plan developed for the state prison system by a prison consultant, Dewberry Architects Inc., but was never built. Lathrop said that such work-release facilities help better prepare inmates for a return to society.
The state is facing a deadline of sorts. As of July 1, the governor, by state law, will be forced to declare a prison overcrowding “emergency” if prison overcrowding doesn’t drop to at least 140% of capacity, a figure no one expects the state to achieve. The emergency will force the State Board of Parole to consider releasing more inmates on parole — if they don’t present a danger to society — to reduce the crowding.
Does the state have the money to build another prison?
Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the Legislature’s budget committee, said the state revenue is exceeding forecasts so far this fiscal year, which began in July. But it remains to be seen how the governor and other senators will respond to increased prison construction.
“There’s competing interests for the money, there’s no question about that,” Stinner said.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
Canada geese fly over Flanagan Lake at sunset in Omaha, Nebraska.
Director and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dennis Pate, speaks to the media about newly hatched gentoo penguin chicks before they enter their habitat in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Creighton players huddle up prior to a college basketball game against Georgetown at the CHI Health Center.
Charles Relford waits to pick up his brother at 24th and Pratt Streets with his three dogs.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before “Mountain Outlaw” taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen’s “Life in the Wild” exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
Nebraska’s Chris Walker, center, Mosai Newsom, right, sign the bottom half of a mannequin during the Nebraska Football Fan Day.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska.
Bellevue West teammates, from left, CJ Lilienkamp and Devin Mills make snow angels as they celebrate their Class A state title win over Westside.
Craig Bachmann throws a training dummy for his dog, Bedlam, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, to retrieve at Standing Bear Lake in Omaha, Nebraska. Bachmann said he was doing some obedience work with Bedlam as well as some lining drills.
Seventh-grade students from Nathan Hale Middle School are reflected in a The New Negro Escapist Social and Athletic Club a portrait by Rashid Johnson while touring 30 Americans, an exhibition from the Rubell Family Collection at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska, on Friday, March 15.
Joe Zavadil, 14, of Omaha, leaps to a lower level of berm seating during the Class B girls state soccer championship game.
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and other Husker fans celebrate a third-down stop for Nebraska’s defense against Northern Illinois.
The Westside Warriors take the field through fog and a banner before a high school football game against Creighton Prep.
Tow truck drivers work on trying to get a semi truck out of a ditch after it turned over on Highway 20 in north central Nebraska during a blizzard.
Arizona State's Jack Judson checks University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau into the boards at Baxter Arena.
A bike is revealed in the mud below the 13th Street bridge in the Gene Leahy Mall after the water was pumped out of it during renovation work.
Omaha South’s Ukash Weliyo, right, gets a hug from his mother Halima Mohamed after the Packers defeated Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A boys state soccer final game at Morrison Stadium.
Louisville’s Nick Bennett writes in the dirt before a game against Mississippi State in the College World Series.
Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum reacts after losing to Louisville in a walk-off during game 10 of the College World Series.
Juno, a dog belonging to professional dog trainer and hunting guide Aleah German, has a collar adorned with shotgun shell caps.
The moon rises over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
A cat looks up at Jill Tafoya after she revived it in the back of an ambulance after the cat was rescued from a fire.
An allosaurus appears to be eyeing a tasty, 19-month-old morsel named Austin Haseltine as he is lifted from the shoulders of his grandpa, Greg Fasano, by his mother, Amy Haseltine, with his father, Jim Haseltine looking on.
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington of Fremont that were being boarded in Inglewood, Nebraska, are brought into Fremont through floodwater on Highway 77.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins waits out a rain delay in the dugout.
Looking back at the floodwater below the Broad Street viaduct are from left, Calvin Schmidt, 6, Paul Schmidt, their dad and Avery Schmidt, 7, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out during a College World Series game.
An angel statuary sets in a flooded yard in the Hanson Lakes area in Bellevue.
A farmer drives his combine to unload soybeans for transport near Ceresco, Nebraska.
The Millard South Majorettes practice their halftime routine.
Xiang Fang, right, and his son Ethan, 10, walk along the shoreline at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha, Nebraska.
Businesses on the southwest side of Hamburg, Iowa, were flooded from the waters of the Missouri River.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hang out with their dog, Maia, during a Storm Chasers baseball game.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.