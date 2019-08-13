The principal of an elementary school in Grand Island has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Shoemaker Principal Lee Wolfe 38, was arrested by the Central City Police Department on Sunday and taken to the Merrick County Jail on suspicion of DUI with a passenger under the age of 16 (his son) and expired license plates, according to the Merrick County Jail inmate list posted on the Facebook page of the Merrick County Sheriff's Office.
Central City is about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.
Wolfe spoke with staff at his school Monday afternoon and sent a message to families in the school.
“I want all Shoemaker families to know I feel terrible about how this reflects upon Shoemaker, Grand Island Public Schools, myself and my family,” Wolfe said. “While I am not at liberty to provide any more details, I do want everyone to know I will do whatever it takes to move forward professionally and personally to restore your trust.”
