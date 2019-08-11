A pregnant woman told Omaha police she was shot by an intruder early Sunday while sleeping in her home near 48th and Browne Streets. 

Jateira Austin, 33, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her arm about 1:15 a.m. Police said the wound did not appear to be life threatening. 

An 11-year-old boy told officers that he heard someone enter the home about six blocks north of Fontenelle Park. The boy tried to intervene when the intruder entered Austin's room, but he retreated when the person showed a handgun. 

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

