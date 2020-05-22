Lancaster County sheriff's deputies arrested two Michigan men and seized more than $9,000 cash, a small amount of marijuana and a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop along Interstate 80.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Ben Houchin said the cocaine was headed to Michigan, where the street value for a pound of cocaine is about $68,000.
The deputies stopped an eastbound 2019 Dodge Caravan just before 12:50 p.m. Thursday west of the Lincoln Airport because the driver was following another vehicle too closely. After talking to the driver, deputies searched the minivan and found the money and drugs.
The 37-year-old driver, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and 27-year-old passenger, of Canton, Michigan, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Two other adult passengers in the van were released.
