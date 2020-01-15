Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker announced Wednesday that he will not be seek reelection for what would be his eighth term. 

Danker said in a press release that he plans to retire at the end of 2020. 

He was first elected to the position in 1992 and took office in January 1993. At the end of his current term, he will have been sheriff for 28 years. 

"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County," he wrote in a statement. "I have been very blessed as Sheriff to have outstanding and professional staff in all areas of the Sheriff's Office who have worked as a team to provide public safety to the citizens of Pottawattamie County."

Danker said he has no immediate plans for when he retires.

