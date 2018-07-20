The Nebraska State Patrol seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people following two separate traffic stops in Hamilton County on Wednesday.
According to a patrol statement:
The first traffic stop occurred about 8:30 p.m. just north of Interstate 80 on the Giltner spur, after a trooper saw the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe fail to signal.
During the traffic stop, a patrol canine indicated it smelled a controlled substance.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found 141 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes in the back of the Tahoe.
The driver, a 26-year-old Californian, was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
The second traffic stop occurred less than an hour later nearby on the Interstate.
About 9:10 p.m., another trooper noticed a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV fail to signal near the Giltner interchange. During the subsequent stop, another patrol canine indicated it smelled drugs.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found 27 pounds of marijuana hidden inside luggage. The driver, a 37-year-old Tennessean, was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
Both suspects were lodged in Hamilton County Jail. The combined estimated street value of the marijuana is more than $500,000.
The release did not say whether the two busts were related.
