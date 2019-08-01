A Bellevue man who was killed last week in Lincoln died in an exchange of gunfire with a woman whose home he and others were trying to rob, Lincoln police said Thursday.

The woman also died in the exchange. Police found Audrea Craig, 34, dead inside her home when they arrived about 3:45 a.m. July 24.

On Thursday, Lincoln police announced the arrest of two men in Craig's death, but did not say why the men targeted the home. Both men are felons who had been released from prison in the past year.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said video surveillance shows that the Bellevue man, Martae Green, 26, was among those who forced their way into Craig's home while armed with a handgun. Interviews with witnesses determined that Craig armed herself and shot Green, he said.

Authorities did not say who fatally shot Craig, but they have arrested two Lincoln men — Rubin J. Thomas, 28, and Jesse T. Foster, 21 — on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A few minutes after the gunfire at Craig's home, a wounded Green was helped into a Lincoln emergency room by several individuals who then left before police arrived, authorities say. Green died about 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

In the home at the time of the shooting were six children, five of whom were Craig’s. Her 30-year-old boyfriend also was there. No one else was wounded.

Bliemeister said the investigation relied on forensic and digital evidence, canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. By analyzing surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspects and their vehicle, track their movements across the city before and after the shootings, and verify their presence at Craig’s residence and the hospital, he said.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

