Omaha police have now arrested seven young people in connection with shots being fired at an unmarked police car.

Three teenagers were arrested Thursday; another teen and three juveniles had been arrested earlier. The following account is based on what the police observed and subsequent interviews:

On June 19th near 17th and Arbor Streets, two plain-clothed detectives and an intern in an unmarked car saw two males sprint from behind a house and jump into a silver Honda Accord in a suspicious manner. The detectives followed the Honda for about a mile to near 13th and Pine Streets, where the shots were fired.

At some point as detectives followed the car, the people in the Honda called someone who they knew had weapons to say they were being followed. They told the person they called that the car behind them contained either rival gang members or police officers and they asked for their help.

The person they called was at 1314 Pine St., and the Honda drove to that area where it led the unmarked car down an alley.

In the alley, the Honda's front passenger appeared to motion to the unmarked car to come closer. As the two vehicles emerged from the alley, someone outside the nearby Pine Street home fired on the officers. The vehicle was struck twice, near the front bumper and front quarter panel. No one in the police vehicle was hurt.

The investigation found six shell casings outside the Pine Street House.

Various charges have been filed against the seven, and one of them, an 18-year-old man, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say they have also learned what had prompted the two males to flee from the home near 17th and Arbor Streets: The two had just tagged a building with gang graffiti.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

