Omaha police were searching for the person who shot a 30-year-old woman Friday night near Fontenelle Park.

Officers were dispatched to near 41st and Boyd Streets to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, and they found evidence a shooting had occurred there. Witnesses told police that Canei Thomas, 30, had been taken to Immanuel Medical Center for treatment. Police contacted her at the hospital, and she later was transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402- 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069

twitter.com/nsaenz12345

Recommended for you

