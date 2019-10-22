Law enforcement officials in Nebraska and Iowa are searching for a man they said rammed a Council Bluffs police car and drove the wrong way over the Interstate 480 bridge into Omaha.

On Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m., Council Bluffs police and federal officers were looking for Jamie Kennedy, 29, near 26th Street and Avenue F, according to a press release. Officers found Kennedy parked in front of another vehicle in a driveway.

When police confronted Kennedy, he drove around the parked pickup and rammed a Council Bluffs police officer's car "numerous times," the release said.

The officer was out of his car and able to take cover behind it, the release said.

A "help an officer" call was put out and more officers arrived at the scene. Kennedy drove over a fence and pushed the officer's car out of the way.

Council Bluffs and federal officers pursued the vehicle, which went the wrong way over the I-480 bridge into Omaha. Officers exiting at 10th and Dodge Streets did not see the vehicle come off the Douglas Street ramp.

Law enforcement in Nebraska found the vehicle Kennedy had been driving abandoned near Northridge Drive and Ida Street in Omaha.

Kennedy is considered armed and dangerous, and officers said not to approach him if spotted. Police said additional warrants are being issued for Kennedy in connection with the incident Tuesday morning.  

Anyone with information about Kennedy's whereabouts are encouraged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328- STOP (7867).

No officers were injured in the incident on Tuesday, but there was significant damage done to a fence at the property and the officer's car. 

