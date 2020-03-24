A 16-year-old boy critically wounded by gunfire 12 days ago has died, Omaha police said Tuesday.

Daheem Conley of Omaha died at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on March 18. Police said he arrived March 12 at Immanuel Medical Center in a private vehicle before being transferred to Bergan. 

Two other teens have been charged as adults in connection with Conley's death. Both are being held at the Douglas County Youth Center. 

Demitrius DAgosta, 17, of Omaha, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jaydin Smith, 17, of Carter Lake has been charged with first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the area of 37th Street and Ellison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. March 12 to investigate a report of gunshots. Officers then went to Immanuel after they were told of a shooting victim who had arrived in the emergency room. 

