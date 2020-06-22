Omaha police made an arrest in a downtown shooting that left a man dead earlier this month.

Police arrested Marlon Miranda Jr. in the death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez. 

Miranda

Marlon Miranda Jr.

The 26-year-old victim was found by officers on the sidewalk near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue on June 13. 

Officers arrived downtown shortly before 2 a.m. after an off-duty Bellevue police officer working security in the Capitol District area reported that shots had been fired. Officers also found Miranda, 27, who had been shot and wounded by the off-duty Bellevue officer. 

Miranda was booked on charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and domestic violence assault.

