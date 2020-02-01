Omaha police officers are investigating a Friday night robbery that involved an unknown amount of cash and two male suspects.
Officers responded to a robbery at the Quick and Friendly convenience at 5014 Grover St. at 10:43 p.m. The clerk said two black males entered the store with firearms and demanded cash. After taking an unknown amount of cash, the suspects fled the area to the North and West.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
