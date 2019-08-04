Omaha police were investigating a shooting early Sunday after a person with a gunshot wound to the leg went to a hospital by private vehicle, according to 911 dispatch reports.
The wounded person was reported at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus, at 24th and Cuming Streets, about 12:30 a.m.
Police went to the hospital to investigate. There was no immediate word on where the shooting occurred.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.