Omaha police were investigating a shooting early Sunday after a person with a gunshot wound to the leg went to a hospital by private vehicle, according to 911 dispatch reports.

The wounded person was reported at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus, at 24th and Cuming Streets, about 12:30 a.m.

Police went to the hospital to investigate. There was no immediate word on where the shooting occurred. 

