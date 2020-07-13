Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday southwest of downtown Lincoln.

Officers were called to the area of 13th and Washington Streets about 5 a.m. to investigate a disturbance, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department said. They found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers determined that the man died after being shot by another person at the scene. Police said several people were being interviewed and there was no ongoing threat to the public. 

This is the fifth homicide in Lincoln in 2020, the police spokeswoman said. 

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

kevin.cole@owh.com

