A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in northwest Lincoln on Sunday night, police said.
Lincoln police have ruled the teenager’s death a homicide.
The Lincoln Public Schools identified the boy as Ali Al-Burkat, a junior at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“Whenever a student dies our school community grieves,” Lincoln Northeast Principal Keri Applebee wrote in an email to families. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends who were close to Ali.”
Counselors were available Monday to talk to students.
The shooting took place on Seventh Street south of Fletcher Avenue. Officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.
The officers were directed to the business parking lot at 1404 Superior St. and began CPR on the shooting victim. The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
An autopsy has been ordered and will confirm the cause of death. Investigators are working to understand the events that preceded the homicide to determine if it was the result of targeted violence.
It's quite a stretch to call 7th & Fletcher "near downtown"
