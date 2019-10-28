Omaha police are investigating four convenience store robberies that occurred Sunday night in a span of 45 minutes. Bellevue police also reported a robbery early Monday. 

The spree in Omaha began just before 7 p.m., when the Kum and Go near 72nd and Blondo Streets was robbed. The Family Dollar near the Northwest Radial and Charles Street was next at 7:17 p.m.

Those robberies were followed by a robbery at Tobacco Road near the intersection of South Saddle Creek Road and 50th Street at 7:36 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the Bucky's at 60th and Center Streets was robbed.

An Omaha police spokesman told KMTV that a robber fired gunshots at Bucky's, but no one was injured. In each incident, two people entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

More than two people may be involved in the robberies, police told KMTV.  The car connected to the robbery at Bucky's was described as a blue Hyundai Sonata with stolen Iowa plates.

A robbery also occurred early Monday in Bellevue. The Kwik Shop at 4151 Harrison St., was robbed at 3:50 a.m., according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher. 

A lone gunman, dressed all in black clothing, took cash, cigarettes and the clerk's cellphone. The phone was found nearby. 

Anyone with information about the Omaha robberies should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

In Sarpy County, tipsters also may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. In Sarpy, people may call 402-592-STOP.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

