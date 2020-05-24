A 31-year-old man who was fatally wounded in a Lincoln alley early Saturday has been identified. 

Police said they are investigating the death of Michael Whitemagpie of Lincoln as a homicide. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the alley bordering North 32nd Street, North 33rd Street, S and T Streets.  

A police spokesman said that when officers arrived, they found the man in the alley with gunshot wounds. Friends and first responders were unsuccessful in attempts to save the man’s life. 

Police said they have collected forensic and digital evidence and are analyzing it. Authorities also conducted several interviews, which "have been critical in establishing a preliminary timeline," the spokesman said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

