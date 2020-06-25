Omaha police said two people were killed in a collision at 90th and Maple Streets on Wednesday night when a driver ran a red light.

Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, both of Omaha, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday. Chinyere Nwuju, 38, of Omaha was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious facial injuries.

Investigators determined that Nwuju was going south on 90th at a high speed in a 2008 Dodge Nitro when she failed to stop for the red light. The SUV collided with a Dodge Ram pickup in which Gonzalez and North were riding that was going east on Maple Street after 9 p.m.

The force of the collision split the pickup in half, police said. The SUV continued south and crashed into a 2017 Jeep Renegade that was facing north on 90th Street while waiting to turn west onto Maple Street.

The driver of the Jeep, Kimberly Edwards, 38, of Omaha, was not injured.

Nwuju’s driver’s license is suspended, according to Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle records. A police spokesman said charges are expected to be filed against Nwuju.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

