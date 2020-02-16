A 42-year-old Omaha man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting near 42nd Street and Fowler Avenue.

Gerry S. White sustained life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said Sunday. Officers  found White about 9:20 p.m. when they were called to a report of a shooting at 4209 Fowler Ave. in North Omaha.

White was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Police did not announce any arrests or information about potential suspects. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting. 

