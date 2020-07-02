Vandals recently spray-painted racist and violent images and slurs in a grass field at Zorinsky Lake Park.
The graffiti, sprayed near a parking lot in blue paint, included a racist word, a crude drawing of a stick-figure person being hanged and a swastika.
City of Omaha park maintenance workers removed the graffiti Tuesday, as soon as they learned about it, said Mayor Jean Stothert in a statement.
“The racist writings and symbols painted on the grass at Zorinsky Park are not indicative of what Omaha is or what Omaha citizens believe,” she said. “We do not tolerate acts of hate.”
Stothert said the Omaha Police Department is investigating the act as a hate crime.
Officials also could charge the perpetrators with the municipal hate intimidation ordinance that passed the City Council in early June. The ordinance prohibits using hateful speech in connection with a crime against someone in a protected class.
The charge can be brought only in conjunction with another criminal charge, not as a separate offense. The maximum penalty for the charge is six months in jail, a $500 fine or both.
Omaha police and the FBI are asking that anyone who has information, video or pictures regarding the crime contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
good i hope they review the cameras and actually do something repairing the grass isnt doing something they completey brushed it under the rug when it happened in memorial park last year and i find it pretty hard to belive they dont have cameras there. it was probably someones child and they didnt want to get them in trouble. well they need to hold people accountable. what happened to the vandelism at the cemetary. it will keep happening until omaha cares and actually does something
I agree this is likely kids and should be dealt with as you would a child and not ruin a future or futures over this
