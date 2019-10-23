Omaha police searched for a man Wednesday afternoon after he fled from a pickup truck that he crashed near 57th Street and Fowler Avenue.

Police identified the man as Jamie Kennedy, 29. Officers say Kennedy rammed a Council Bluffs police car Tuesday and drove the wrong way over the Interstate 480 bridge into Omaha.

Wednesday's crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. Officers, including officers with police dogs, searched for Kennedy in the neighborhood around 58th Street and Larimore Avenue. They wrapped up the search before 2 p.m. without finding him.

Larimore is a block north of Fowler.

Schools in the area locked their doors and didn't let people in or out of their buildings during the search. 

Multiple streets were blocked off north of 60th Street and Ames Avenue.

