The owner of an Omaha adult entertainment club was cited by Omaha police Friday night on suspicion of violating a Douglas County health order that requires 6-foot social distancing between customers and dancers, police said.

Club Omaha, at 2607 S. 120th St., had been reported to the Mayor’s Hotline as noncompliant, police said.

A compliance check confirmed that the location was in violation of the health order, police said.