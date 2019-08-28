Suspect Vehicle

Omaha police are seeking the public's help in locating this vehicle.

 OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that the department said may have been involved in a Saturday shooting.

The vehicle is possibly a crossover SUV with Illinois license plates. 

If located, people are asked to call 911 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Police found two 17-year-old gunshot victims near 44th and Pinkney Streets at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

Both victims were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that police did not believe to be life-threatening.

