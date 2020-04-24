Police have arrested a 52-year-old Omaha man and confiscated a cache of drugs, and they noted that the arrest is connected to two overdose investigations in the community.
Delmus Wilkerson was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging him with distributing and possessing with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine, crack and methamphetamine. Officers also seized 54.7 grams of heroin, 8.3 grams of meth that was packaged for sale, 2.9 grams of powder cocaine packaged for sale, 5.1 grams of crack cocaine and 4.2 grams of what officials suspected is fentanyl, packaged for sale. Lab results are pending on the suspected fentanyl, officials said.
Officers said they also found "personal use amounts" of THC extract, $3,670 cash and a scale, drug records and distribution kits.
Police said Wilkerson's arrest has been connected to two overdose investigations.
On Monday, two men and a woman were found dead at a home in the Ponca Hills. First responders went to the home near 54th Street and Florence Acres Road after 12:20 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a possible overdose. Michael K. Stewart, 24, Michael J. Hansen, 32, and Courtney M. McGuire, 24, all of Omaha, were declared dead at the home.
Police said they have seen a slight increase in drug overdoses, and "some have resulted in death." They also noted that Omaha Crime Stoppers pays a $5,000 reward for an anonymous tip leading to the arrest of opioid dealers.
"If you know a heroin or fentanyl dealer," police said in a press release, "help your community by making an anonymous tip today at 444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com."
