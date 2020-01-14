Omaha police have arrested four men they say are responsible for stealing multiple vehicles around the city.
Officers from the southwest precinct also have recovered several stolen vehicles and items that were taken from cars, the Omaha Police Department said Tuesday.
Police reminded residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and to not leave their vehicles running and unattended. The majority of the stolen vehicles in recent cases were taken because a driver left the car to warm up with the keys inside, the department said.
"Together we can greatly decrease the number of thefts and stolen cars in Omaha," police said.
Thursday, officers arrested two 21-year-old men after being called to the Comfort Inn at 10729 J St. about 8:30 a.m. One of the men was in the driver's seat of a Honda CRV, which later was determined to have been reported stolen. Another man was in a passenger seat of a Toyota Tundra with no plates that had been reported stolen on Jan. 3.
That man started walking away when he saw officers, police said. He had a stolen checkbook and laptop in his possession.
A third person went from the Honda to the driver's seat of the Tundra and sped off, officials said.
Officers arrested the first two men at the scene and plan to file an arrest warrant for the person who drove off in the Tundra, which was found abandoned at Lewis Enterprises at 4104 S. 90th St. about three hours later.
In another case, officers were at the La Quinta Inn parking lot at 10760 M St. just after 6:35 p.m. Saturday, checking license plates to look for stolen vehicles. As they identified two vehicles that were stolen, they recognized a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old man in the parking lot whom they knew had stolen a Dodge Durango.
The 35-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the 34-year-old man ran away. He eventually was taken into custody.
Both men had meth and car keys of a stolen vehicle in their possession, police said.
