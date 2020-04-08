Police have found the woman they say left a newborn on a South Omaha doorstep Monday.

Police say 28-year-old Maria Piaz-Perez is the person who abandoned the baby in the 5600 block of South 15th Street. After consulting with the Douglas County Attorney and City Prosecutor’s Offices, police booked Piaz-Perez into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of child abuse and abandonment.

The couple who found the baby on their front porch say their thoughts are with Piaz-Perez.

“If someone needs help, we are here,” Vicente Cruz said. “We are nobody to judge. For the mom, I hope she’s doing OK.”

