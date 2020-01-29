Upon hearing Wednesday that her son had been shot in the back two times, a woman in the Douglas County courtroom gallery muttered an expletive.
A Douglas County sheriff's deputy ordered her to leave.
"No problem," the woman yelled, enraged. "It's not your son that got killed," again using expletives to describe the accused.
In the courthouse hallway, she continued to scream curse words.
Jethro DuFour, 33, was fatally shot Dec. 4 near Fifth and William Streets. He was hit near his lower left ribs and the middle of his back.
DuFour was with friends, planning to confront a relative's boyfriend who had been involved in a domestic assault a few days before.
But things changed in an instant, Omaha Police Detective Patrick Dempsey testified. The boyfriend wasn't there. And Daniel Clemons, who had arrived with DuFour, shot DuFour twice, Dempsey said. About the same time, Dempsey said, Jonathan Adams rammed a stolen pickup truck into DuFour and his friend Rafael Partida, who also was shot.
Clemons, 39, of Red Oak, Iowa, and Adams, 32, of Bellevue, were ordered Wednesday to stand trial. Clemons faces first-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm charges, while Adams faces theft and firearm possession charges.
Partida told Omaha police that DuFour wanted to beat up or rob the man who had punched his relative in her face on Dec. 1, Dempsey testified.
Partida picked up DuFour and Clemons, whose nickname is "Cornbread," at a gas station near 56th Street and Ames Avenue, Dempsey said.
Partida drove his SUV to 44th and Boyd Streets, where he dropped off his girlfriend. He also went inside a home to grab a shirt for Clemons. DuFour got in the front passenger seat and the trio drove to Fifth and William.
Partida told police that DuFour and Clemons each were having phone conversations with Adams, who was heading to the area and was supposed to bring the boyfriend. Earlier that day, Dempsey said, Adams had pawned five ladders that he took to the pawn shop in a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Partida said Adams was eastbound on William Street about the same time DuFour, who had a firearm, got out of the SUV. Adams was alone in the pickup, and the boyfriend wasn't there, Dempsey said.
Clemons then got out of the SUV, shot DuFour twice in the back and turned to shoot at Partida, striking him in the shoulder, Dempsey said.
Adams, driving the pickup, slammed into the SUV, causing significant damage, Dempsey said. Partida was able to drive away in the SUV. The pickup was totaled. A witness recorded video of two men fleeing from the pickup north on Fifth Street.
Officers found clothing in a nearby alleyway, including a shirt and a hat that contained Clemons' DNA, Dempsey said. A 9 mm Hi-Point gun was found in a trash can about a week later, Dempsey testified. The gun matched a spent shell casing that had been found in the street near the totaled pickup truck. A Jimenez .380 handgun found by the curb matched three shell casings found at the scene, Dempsey said.
Clemons told police he shot DuFour and Partida with the Jimenez handgun and then lost the gun in the chaos of the collision. Clemons said that after the first shot at DuFour, he turned around and pointed his gun at Clemons, but Clemons fired again.
Clemons told police he then grabbed DuFour's gun and fired that once in the air by accident, then pitched it in the trash can.
Leslie Cavanaugh, an assistant public defender, argued that Clemons was acting in self-defense because DuFour was armed. She said it's unclear who shot Partida because he pulled the bullet from his shoulder.
