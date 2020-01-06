Cooperation between two Nebraska police departments led to the recovery of a stolen pickup truck valued at $35,000, Lincoln police said Monday.
Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, an employee of a Lincoln business discovered that a work truck, a 2018 Ford F-350, was missing from a parking lot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The truck was equipped with a GPS monitor, which showed it was at the Love's Truck Stop in Aurora, Nebraska.
Aurora is about 70 miles west of Lincoln.
Lincoln police contacted Aurora police, who found the pickup in the truck stop parking lot. They stopped two people, a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who came out of the truck stop and drove off in the pickup.
The two were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor warrants out of South Dakota.
