Omaha police said Monday that a person was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal stabbing Saturday night near 33rd and Howard Streets, but the person has not yet been arrested.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shane E. Inks, 31, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Shane Inks' death still hasn't been declared a homicide, police said, and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Inks' last known address was near 40th and Hamilton Streets, according to a police report.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription