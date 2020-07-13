cm-shooting

Omaha police investigate a shooting near 48th and Taylor Streets that sent one to the hospital on Monday night.

A person was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting in northeast Omaha.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 p.m. near North 48th and Taylor Streets. 

The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an emergency dispatcher. 

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

