A person was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting in northeast Omaha.
The shooting was reported at 7:33 p.m. near North 48th and Taylor Streets.
The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an emergency dispatcher.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
