Three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a shooting in South Omaha.

Police were called to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy shortly after 2 a.m. Officers spoke with Jazmin Armentah, 17, Juan Deluna-Hernandez, 18, and Rurick Hernandez-Sanchez.

The trio told police that they were in the area of 32nd and R Streets when they heard gunshots and realized they were injured. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.

kevin.cole@owh.com

