Omaha police are investigating three separate shootings early Sunday, although none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

Officers responded to the Creighton University medical clinic near 24th and Cuming Streets at 12:30 a.m. and located Jared Gooden, 24. He told police that he was walking in the area of 22nd and Lake Streets when he was hit by gunfire, but he didn't know who was responsible. 

Shortly after 2 a.m., police in the area of 24th and Burdette Streets heard gunshots and located Calvin Strong, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Strong was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Officers were then called to 28th and Lothrop Streets about 3 a.m. for a shooting. They located Denovous Brooks, 41, who said he was shot by two unknown males. Brooks was also taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. 

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

