Two people were wounded, one critically, in separate shootings early Sunday in Omaha.
Tyler Ruth Jones, 25, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were considered life-threatening, a police spokesman said. Police said Jones was in the area of 24th and Whitmore Streets when she was shot about 2:40 a.m.
Jones was driven by a private vehicle to the Creighton University medical clinic near 24th and Cuming Streets before being taken to the trauma center near 78th Street and Mercy Road. She remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon, a hospital spokesman said.
Shortly before 5 a.m., police were called to 48th and Parker Streets to investigate a man wounded by gunfire. Thik Gatluak, 19, of Omaha, was found with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Police said Gatluak was in a large crowd of people when a silver vehicle stopped and a gunman got out and fired a weapon.
Both shootings are under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.