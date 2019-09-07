Three pedestrians were struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver while watching illegal street racing in Omaha Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at Abbott Drive and Crown Point Avenue just after 11:20 p.m.

The report indicates the operator of the vehicle, Daniel Ramirez, 29, was driving east on Abbott Drive at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection.

In a video of the incident on YouTube, Ramirez's Honda can be seen swerving to the left before hitting the raised median where the pedestrians stood.

Witnesses of the crash can be seen rushing to two victims lying on their backs.

"Stay there! Stay there," witnesses told one injured pedestrian, holding his hands above his chest.

The uploaded video of the accident shows witnesses of the crash talking to Ramirez afterward.

Ramirez is recorded telling one man who claimed to be hit by the driver, "Hey, you were in the [expletive] way... you were in the street!"

He then attempted to leave the scene by pushing his car to a parking lot north of the accident.

Police were able to find Ramirez with assistance from concerned citizens.

In the video, witnesses can be heard saying, "Get his plates!"

He was cited with a DUI, having no insurance and reckless driving.

Two of the three injured pedestrians were transported to Nebraska Medicine for care. One pedestrian, 16-year-old Deikun Iwen, was treated for a laceration to the head and a fractured nose. The other, 18-year-old Devin Vibar, was treated for back and wrist pain.

The third, a 22-year-old Daniel Velasquez, refused transport but claimed back pain.

