A convicted killer who recently cut off his ankle monitor and evaded police while on parole has been found and booked into the Douglas County Jail, Omaha police said Thursday.
Clinton Barfield, 37, had been released on parole Feb. 25 after being sent to prison in 2005 for the murder of Terrill “Guillotine” Williams.
Barfield was convicted of second-degree murder and weapon use in the 2003 shooting death of Williams. He was serving a 30- to 40-year prison term but was eligible for early parole because of his cooperation in the case. If not for parole, he would have had to stay in prison until September 2023.
He had testified that his uncle, Terry “Big Bar” Barfield, gave him a gun to shoot Williams over a drug dispute.
Terry Barfield was the leader of the South Family — one of Omaha’s oldest and most notorious gangs.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
