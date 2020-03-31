A 69-year-old woman was critically injured after she ran a red light and collided with a dump truck, Omaha police said.

Brenda K. Novak of Papillion was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Novak was driving a white Buick west on Sorensen Parkway about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic investigators said the Buick ran a red light at 60th Street and struck a 2000 Mack dump truck, driven by Timothy J. McGee.

McGee, 58, of Omaha, was not injured.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

