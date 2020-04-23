A federal agency proposes to fine Dollar Tree Store $539,934 for alleged violations of worker protections at a La Vista store.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the retailer for what it called willful, serious and repeat violations.

Last summer, OSHA also cited the Family Dollar Store at 35th and Leavenworth Streets for alleged violations.

According to OSHA, the La Vista store didn’t provide workers with the proper safety equipment and training to handle helium gas, improperly stored compressed gas and allowed for haphazard placement of merchandise and other items in a way that obstructed fire exits and threatened worker safety. Some stacks were more than seven feet high, the agency said. The store is located in Brentwood Square.

OSHA noted that an October 2019 inspection was the third time that exits in the storeroom were found to be obstructed, according to the agency.

“OSHA continues to receive complaints about unsafe working conditions at Dollar Tree stores nationwide,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt said in the statement.

Dollar Tree has until early May to respond, either by paying the fine, contesting it before an independent panel or arranging a meeting with regional regulators.

Employees at the local store referred questions to the corporate office, and a spokesman could not be reached.

