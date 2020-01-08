An Omaha Public Schools teacher has been charged in Sarpy County with making terroristic threats in connection with an incident last month in the parking lot of a Bellevue supermarket.
Sean Jett, 44, of Omaha, was arrested Dec. 23 outside the Baker's at 801 Galvin Road South following a call to 911 by his girlfriend.
An OPS spokesman said Jett, a social studies teacher at Beveridge Middle School, has been placed on administrative leave.
According to an affidavit filed in Sarpy County Court, Jett told responding officers that he had been considering suicide and directed them to his girlfriend's car, where he had been sitting. Officers located a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber under the car's passenger seat.
The woman told police that the couple had been arguing while driving to the supermarket. She said Jett told her "it would be better if he shot her and then himself," the affidavit said.
The woman told officers that she felt as if her life were in jeopardy during the drive because Jett was looking up information on his cellphone about how to use the handgun. Police said Jett was placed in emergency protective custody before being taken to Lasting Hope for treatment.
