cm-shooting002

The Omaha police and fire departments on the scene of a shooting near 36th and Spring Streets on Wednesday. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in South Omaha. 

The person was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 3073 S. 36th St. and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to emergency medical personnel.

The shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police indicated that two people, a male and female, were taken into custody a short time later near 36th and Spring Streets. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started