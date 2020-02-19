One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in South Omaha.
The person was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 3073 S. 36th St. and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to emergency medical personnel.
The shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police indicated that two people, a male and female, were taken into custody a short time later near 36th and Spring Streets.
