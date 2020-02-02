One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Benson and suffered critical injuries.
The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The person called 911 to report the shooting at 3:20 p.m., according to Douglas County dispatchers, at a home near 66th and Franklin Streets.
