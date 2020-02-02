One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Benson and suffered critical injuries.

The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The person called 911 to report the shooting at 3:20 p.m., according to Douglas County dispatchers, at a home near 66th and Franklin Streets. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 10

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started