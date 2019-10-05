One person was critically injured in a Saturday night shooting, Douglas County dispatch confirmed.
Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting victim near 24th and Grant Streets about 7:40 p.m.
The victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
