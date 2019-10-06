A 24-year-old Omaha man was critically injured in a Saturday night shooting near 24th and Lake Streets.

Kevin Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, a police spokesman said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 7:40 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any arrests or suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP (7867) or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for $10,000 cash reward .

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription