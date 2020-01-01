One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire at the house near 50th and Fort Streets was reported shortly before 1 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the dining room window, according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department.
Firefighters found one person and transported them to the Nebraska Medical Center for burns and injuries from the fire.
The cause of the fire was careless cooking, the release said.
