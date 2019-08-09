A man was fatally shot in Benson overnight.

Omaha police officers went to The Waiting Room Lounge at 6212 Maple St. before midnight Thursday for a report of shots fired, according to KMTV. They found a man lying on the grassy area between the concert venue and the Essential Pregnancy Services clinic next door, officials said.

Friday morning, the man's body was still there, next to a motorcycle. Investigators still were at the scene.   

Police said the man was shot in front of The Waiting Room and died just before midnight, KMTV said. 

The headliner performing at The Waiting Room Thursday night was TK Mafioso, a hip-hop artist from Omaha, according to the concert venue's website about the event. 

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. The group offers an enhanced reward of $25,000 for a tip leading to the arrest of the people involved in a homicide.

