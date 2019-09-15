One man died and another man was in serious condition following shootings early Sunday in north Omaha.

Officers responding to a disturbance found 26-year-old Deandre Hines near 29th and Emmett Streets with a gunshot wound to his chest. Hines was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center around 2:40 a.m., where he was later declared dead, according to a police report.

Hines’ death was the 11th homicide in Omaha in 2019 and the first since August 14th. Around the same time Hines was taken to the hospital, a man walked into the Creighton University Medical Center clinic at 24th and Cuming Streets with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition. Police have not released the name of the second victim or said if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of $25,000 for a homicide and $10,000 for a shooting if they provide information that leads to an arrest.

— Kevin Cole

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

