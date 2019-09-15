One man was critically wounded and another in serious condition following shootings early Sunday in north Omaha.

A man found near 29th and Pinkney Streets with a gunshot wound to his chest was taken to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:40 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. CPR was performed on the man en route to the hospital by Omaha Fire Department personnel. 

About the same time, a man walked into the CHI Creighton Clinic at 24th and Cuming Streets with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition.

Police have not released the names of the victims or said if the shootings are connected. 

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

