A person was critically injured Wednesday evening in a shooting near 18th and Spencer Streets.
Omaha police received numerous reports of multiple shots being fired, according to scanner traffic.
Emergency dispatchers said one individual was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.
The shooting was reported at 7:10 p.m. at at 1816 Spencer St.
