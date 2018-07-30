A young man was critically injured in what may be a gang-related shooting late Sunday afternoon in Omaha.
The shooting was reported at 4:50 p.m. at 6112 Jaynes St. A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot in the neck while outside near the front door, according to Omaha Police Lt. Jake Ritonya.
The wounded man was taken in critical condition to Nebraska Medical Center. He has been stabilized and rushed into surgery, Ritonya said.
Witnesses gave conflicting accounts on the suspect(s). According to one witness, the suspect(s) fled on foot; according to another, in a vehicle.
Police are searching for a white SUV that may be connected to the shooting.
Ritonya said the shooting may be gang-related.
