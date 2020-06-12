Omaha police have identified the man who was found dead Thursday in an Omaha apartment. 

John L. Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs, was found in an apartment at 7910 Blondo St. after Omaha police officers went there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting. 

Police said Thursday they are looking for 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh in connection with the homicide. Authorities have filed an arrest warrant for him. 

If you see Hirsh, police said, you should call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email